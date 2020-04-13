Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 95,874 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 148,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

