Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. 10,152,797 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.