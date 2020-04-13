Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

Apple stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,533,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.71. The company has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

