Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,553.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,778,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,731,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

