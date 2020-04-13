VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. ValuEngine cut VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.