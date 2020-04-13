Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.44.

VNO opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $15,577,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

