Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.33. 30,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $383.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,648 shares of company stock worth $260,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.