Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

NYSE:WNC opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $421.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Wabash National by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

