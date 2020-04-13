WAM Active Limited (WAA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of ASX:WAA opened at A$0.91 ($0.65) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. WAM Active has a 1-year low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 42.32 and a current ratio of 42.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.05.

Get WAM Active alerts:

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 126,411 shares of WAM Active stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,903.11 ($97,094.41).

WAM Active Company Profile

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.