Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.2%.

NYSE:WSO opened at $161.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

