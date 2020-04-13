Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $94.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

