WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $212.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WD-40 traded as low as $152.90 and last traded at $153.47, with a volume of 31313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.41.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

