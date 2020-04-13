WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $191.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.68. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

