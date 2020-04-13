Wedbush Increases Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $30.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.43. 103,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $5,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

