Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

4/6/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

4/2/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,910,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,379,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,077,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $82,369,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

