Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

