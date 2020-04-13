Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $66.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of WAL opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

