Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,268,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,044. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

