Weybosset Research & Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. New York Times comprises about 4.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of New York Times worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their price target on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. 1,619,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,709. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

