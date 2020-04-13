Weybosset Research & Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 4.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.07% of FMC worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.59.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.63. 875,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,469. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

