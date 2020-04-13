Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 3.9% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 101,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.63. 284,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

