Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Shares of GD traded down $4.06 on Monday, reaching $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

