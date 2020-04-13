Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 9,908 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 9.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.99. 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,992. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

