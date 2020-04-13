WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

WHF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,317. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 46,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

