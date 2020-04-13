Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers Watson is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Acquisitions have helped the company to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Increasing organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Solid balance sheet and steady cash flow ensure effective capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed its industry in past year. However, higher expenses tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increasing long-term debt and lower interest rate pose financial risks for company. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility remains a concern.”

WLTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.62.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

