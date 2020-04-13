Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,210.41. 1,480,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The firm has a market cap of $822.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.