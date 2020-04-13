Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.57 on Monday, reaching $180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners upped their target price on Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

