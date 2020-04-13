Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,357,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

