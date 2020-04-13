Windsor Group LTD Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

