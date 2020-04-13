Windsor Group LTD Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

NYSE T traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $30.50. 28,915,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

