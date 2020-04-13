Windsor Group LTD Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.31. 4,392,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

