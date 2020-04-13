Windsor Group LTD Has $1.11 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.