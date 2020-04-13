Windsor Group LTD Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,032,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,312,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

