Windsor Group LTD Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after buying an additional 1,997,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,028,000 after purchasing an additional 390,692 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,176 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. 3,536,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

