Windsor Group LTD Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,584,000 after acquiring an additional 542,637 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,855,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after acquiring an additional 131,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 76,778 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.74. 4,574,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,234. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

