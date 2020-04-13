Windsor Group LTD Has $4.14 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,873,846 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

