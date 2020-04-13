Windsor Group LTD Has $8.04 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.08. 6,792,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average is $306.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

