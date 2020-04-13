Windsor Group LTD Has $907,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.71. 3,750,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

