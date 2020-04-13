Windsor Group LTD Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

