Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $85.88. 5,476,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,642,824. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

