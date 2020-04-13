Windsor Group LTD Sells 5,081 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. 20,357,693 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

