Windsor Group LTD Sells 526 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $99.49. 3,928,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

