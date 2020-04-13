Windsor Group LTD Sells 6,154 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 3.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $144.36. 1,772,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.37.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,062,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,427,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,657 shares of company stock worth $89,660,371 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

