Winnebago Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

