Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $5.50 to $3.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

