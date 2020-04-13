Wolfe Research Lowers Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Peer Perform

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,634,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,707,000 after purchasing an additional 897,483 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.