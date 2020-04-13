WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives $70.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE WPC traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

