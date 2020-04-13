X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XFOR. B. Riley cut their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.69. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.