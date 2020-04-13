XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Hits $8.04 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, MBAex, Coinbe and Koineks. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and $2.27 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,020,177 coins and its circulating supply is 43,978,966,311 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Coinrail, BitBay, Korbit, DigiFinex, WazirX, BTC Markets, Bitbank, Bithumb, Coinsquare, Kraken, Huobi, Tripe Dice Exchange, Ripple China, LakeBTC, DragonEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, C2CX, ABCC, Instant Bitex, Bitstamp, Bitbns, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Fatbtc, Bittrex, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, Ovis, Independent Reserve, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, B2BX, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, MBAex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Upbit, BitFlip, Stellarport, Coinbe, Bitsane, Cryptomate, Coinhub, Bitlish, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, BtcTurk, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Indodax, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Koinex, GOPAX, Covesting, Bitinka, Bitso, Zebpay, Gatehub, Kuna, Liquid, Binance, Poloniex, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, BitMarket, CoinBene, BCEX, Bits Blockchain, Koineks and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

