Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edesa Biotech.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 80.11% and a negative net margin of 784.77%.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.15.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.